Be careful, this fake ticket wants to empty your bank account!

False notices of contravention have appeared on the mailboxes of some French people. This hackneyed scam seeks to seize the bank details of Internet users. We explain how not to fall into the trap.

False ticket notices are currently trying to trap the French. Motorists have indeed received an email announcing that the car registered in their name “Has been the subject of a control which has made it possible to observe an infringement of speeding”. This email claims to come from the French authorities. Note that the National Agency for Automated Infringement Processing (ANTAI) has effectively sent tickets by email since 2017.





The email claims that the vehicle exceeded the maximum allowable speed of 70 km / hour. The offense is accompanied by the withdrawal of 1 point on the driving license anda fine of 45 euros. Unsurprisingly, the email asks the targeted Internet user to pay the requested amount through a “Online payment site”.

Crooks have launched a fake site fines.gouv.fr

This dummy site roughly includes elements of the official website of the French government devoted to fines, namely fines.gouv.fr. There is a header with the motto Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. Note that some images are pixelated and that the interface is poorly optimized. Above all, we see the mention “Easy and fast, you too can create a site on https://www.wifeo.com”. The hackers obviously set up the website thanks to the Wifeo platform.

“You can pay by credit card (pay or deposit) all fines for which the electronic payment number is present on the payment card as well as the increased post-parking fees”, encourages the website. The crooks behind this phishing campaign are nowhere near getting what they want: your bank details.

The dummy site asks you to enter information such as your bank card number, expiration date and CVV code on the back of it. With this data, hackers can debit your card without your knowledge. If you made the mistake of entering your details, we advise you to contact your emergency bank to object.

To detect the deception, just consult the sender’s address. If it is not nepasrepondre_noreply@antai.fr, you are the target of a phishing attack aimed at robbing your bank account. Phishing attacks of this ilk are not uncommon. Often, hackers seek to trick Netflix subscribers, PayPal customers or even Microsoft 365 users.