behind the Cahuzac affair, Philippe Houman and his other French clients

“A company like this, it only takes 48 hours to set it up”. The world of offshore companies and their sophisticated arrangements seems to hold no secrets for Philippe Houman. The Swiss lawyer made these remarks in front of the investigators in charge of the investigation which had been opened for tax evasion against Jérôme Cahuzac. Just like the former Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Philippe Houman was condemned by the French courts, at first instance in 2016. He “was the essential linchpin in the commission of the facts of tax fraud laundering, can we read in the judgment. He actively participated in money laundering and took part in concealing the assets of Mr. Jérôme Cahuzac. “

The court denounced in particular his role in the arrangement developed by Jérôme Cahuzac to transfer his bank account to Singapore, thanks to a Seychellois company administered from the Samoa Islands. Two years later, his appeal trial confirmed his conviction. He then evokes the simplicity of offshore engineering: “I understand that the diagram you have in front of you is puzzling, but there is nothing very complicated”, he assures.

The “Pandora Papers” indeed show how easily the Swiss lawyer settled in Dubai very early on. From May 2009, he ordered the creation of dozens of offshore companies that he managed on behalf of clients of several nationalities, including French people. In this leak of millions of data obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and shared with its partners, including the Investigation Unit of Radio France, the names of the real beneficiaries of Monfort Capital, Philippe Houman’s company, appear clearly.





Among them are in particular several millionaires as well as expatriate French, mostly unknown except for three former French international footballers who have passed through the Arsenal club. In 2010, they appear as beneficiaries of companies registered in the British Virgin Islands, whose directors and shareholders are each time other companies based in the Samoa Islands and Panama. As often in these montages, opacity is essential.

The three footballers concerned, all residents of England in 2010, appear to have used these companies to open bank accounts in Switzerland. The sum of their assets exceeds 17 million euros, according to figures found in the Pandora Papers. Among the other clients of Monfort Capital is a professional tennis player. But also several Russian citizens including an oligarch targeted by American and European sanctions in 2014 after the invasion of Crimea by Russia.

Contacted on several occasions, Philippe Houman did not wish to respond to the media partners of the ICIJ, on the arrangements from which the French benefited. During the Cahuzac affair, he always denied having committed illegal acts, explaining in particular that he had never met Jérôme Cahuzac, nor set foot in France in the context of this affair. “There is nothing illegal about creating a company, it’s what you do with it that can be illegal”, he explained during the first trial. An opinion reversed by the French justice, twice.