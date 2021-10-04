Benjamin Castaldi discusses his financial difficulties in TPMP (VIDEO)

This Monday, October 4 in Do not touch My TV, Benjamin Castaldi returned to his current money problems. Today, his situation is improving but it is not yet ideal according to him.
In the 2000s, Benjamin Castaldi was one of the flagship hosts of TF1 and he was at the head of several shows such as Secret Story, thus allowing him to earn a very good income. Jean-Pierre Castaldi’s son had a luxurious lifestyle and spent lavishly. But his expenses eventually caught up with him. In 2014, his financial situation deteriorated when he left the TF1 group. For many months, he struggled to bounce back on television and his salary of 20,000 euros was quickly reduced to 1,600 euros per month, due to foreclosures by bailiffs. When he arrived on D8, the host revealed that he had serious financial problems. “In ten, twelve months, you’re even more shit than you used to be. It’s a vicious circle and we can’t do anything. When you open your eyes, it’s too late “, he had declared.
“The slope is steep”
Since a few months, Benjamin Castaldi tries to settle his debts as best he can, the ends of the month being difficult for Simon’s father, according to his own confession. This Monday, October 4, Cyril Hanouna presented a new issue of Do not touch My TV and from the start of the show, the former presenter of Secret Story recounted his financial difficulties. “I have my past which is heavy. At the end of the month, I have nothing left “, he started before adding: “I’m not complaining but now I’m sorting everything out, the slope is steep“.
Benjamin Castaldi considers himself lucky
A few moments later, Benjamin Castaldi returned to the vicious cycle of when he spent more than he earned each month. “The end of the year was very complicated but now things are better, I’m very happy. I really took the bull by the horns and I’m going to get there. There is much worse than me, I am lucky to have a job, I am very happy like that“, dropped the columnist on the set of the talk show.
