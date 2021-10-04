Benjamin Castaldi reveals the exorbitant cost of his marriage to Flavie Flament

This Monday, October 4, 2021, Benjamin Castaldi made new revelations about his marriage to Flavie Flament. If the latter cost a large sum of money, the host assured that he had spent almost nothing for the ceremony.

At 51, Benjamin Castaldi has been married four times. If the host is today a happy man alongside Aurore Aleman, it is on the set of Do not touch My TV that he agreed to go back on his marriage to Flavie Flament. Almost two years after they met on the show The Little Princes on TF1, it was on September 22, 2002 that the two stars said ‘yes’ to each other. Assuring that the latter was his most expensive marriage, it was then that Cyril Hanouna asked him if TF1 had paid him that he declared: “No, it’s a magazine that paid 90%. This magazine has since gone bankrupt, it was not Jour de France, but something like that. We had sold the exclusivity!“Asked about the exact sum, Benjamin Castaldi confessed:”I will tell you everything as usual like that, I would have incendiary tweets: 900,000 euros!“A sum that shocked the flagship host of C8 who pretended to have a heart attack.

Shocked by this sum, Isabelle Morini-Bosc said: “It is indecent!“Faced with the comments of the chroniclers, Benjamin Castaldi confided:”The good news is that I had invested everything in the wedding, kept nothing to myself of course, but it was a very beautiful wedding! (…) I did not make any profit on the marriage, no. Ithere were 500 people!“Remembering the marriage of the two stars, Valérie Bénaïm said:”The marriage was crazy! There was all the PAF at this wedding! But when I tell you everyone: boss of TF1, boss of M6, all the television stars …“While Cyril Hanouna slipped to him that he had money at the time to afford a beautiful ceremony, the columnist explained:”I did it for a reason, which is that since we were really being tracked by everyone, we said to ourselves: ‘We’re going to do a crisp, crisp photoshoot like that, there won’t be any problem. . ‘“

A true wedding of stars

On the set, Valérie Bénaïm remembered: “Benjamin does not remember it because he was inside the wedding, but we invited them when we arrived at the famous Château de Groussay (…) There were the gendarmes who marked the road, there were people on the sides of the road to see the stars that were coming … People had spread the word by saying that there were a lot of stars coming to Benjamin’s wedding and Benjamin was a huge star and therefore there were really people to see them.“Finally, the columnist added:”There were 90 security guards, it was really crazy stuff! There was everyone, there were all the stars of the PAF, they were all there (…) There is Pascal Obispo who sang, me too, but that we do not care!“

