Benjamin Castaldi (TPMP) fails a Miss France lying in his hotel room!

Today we tell you a funny story at TPMP. Did two columnists have an affair? This Thursday, September 30, 2021, Cyril Hanouna is swinging heavy on the C8 plateau. This anecdote annoyed more than one. In particular the wife of the columnist in question. We explain to you!

TPMP : we often meet love at work

If one does not meet love in his youth, during his studies, it will certainly occur at work. It remains a favorable place, because we spend a good part of our daily life there. So why not on the set of TPMP? So what is the rumor? What happened in the off? Dear readers Objeko, can’t wait to find out who it is? Read below!

Who are the two protagonists of this affair?

Before being a columnist at TPMP, he was a reality TV host. Indeed, his career exploded when he took the reins of Loft Story and subsequently Secret Story. On the other, you have a native Alsatian with red hair. She was elected Miss France in 2012. She nicknamed herself the Miss “Franche” for the pun. In addition to his work on TPMP, she has a recurring role in Fort Boyard as judge Blanche et Rouge.

Do these clues give you the flea in the ear? Obviously, it is Benjamin Castaldi and Delphine Wespiser. But the story does not date from yesterday, but from 2018. We look back on what really happened!

A masquerade imagined by TPMP ?

Host Benjamin Castaldi is ” suspected of having had an affair with Delphine Wespiser” . But he defends himself tooth and nail and accuses the boss of TPMP. The whole team was staying in Lapland in 2018. It was Cyril Hanouna who organized the pairs by room. And he ended up with the former Miss Alsace. ” Me, I knew that behind this staging, this masquerade, it was only for television, for fun, for play“, Explains Benjamin Castaldi. He lies down in his bed and Delphine Wespiser arrives in turn. A pretty beauty queen in her hotel room, an unlikely scene! And that starts the rumors, that’s for sure. So did they have fun together?





Fired from the hotel room!

The chronicler of TPMP would have ultimately failed his colleague directly. ” No, you can’t sleep with me because it was fake. I am sorry” , he said to him. But the pretty beauty queen insists and decides to spend the night on the sofa. She wished to wait ” the sequence »To film. But Benjamin Castaldi is uncomfortable. He must certainly be thinking of his wife and he asks Delphine Wespiser to leave the room. ” There will be no sequence since everyone is asleep. So I kindly told him that there was no point in sleeping in my room and that we had to go elsewhere. There was absolutely nothing“, He explains.

He adds : ” This story leaked and it made my wife a little angry. I had to explain to him what had happened. My wife believed me. Fortunately, this anecdote did not create any major conflicts in her relationship with Aurore Aleman, even if, as you have read, she was not happy!

Benjamin Castaldi spoke on the set of TPMP. It’s Delphine Wespiser’s turn to explain this improbable episode. For her part, she is less embarrassed than her colleague. She took this story as a little game. And we know that at TPMP, Cyril Hanouna does not hesitate to put his collaborators in funny and sometimes delicate situations. So, so far nothing new for the group of columnists. You have to expect everything with ” Baba“. Miss France 2012 says: ” I knocked on the first room I found, it was Benjamin. (…) I don’t mind sleeping in other people’s rooms, I don’t see the harm” , she says.

A show with twists!

Apparently everyone said what they had to say and above all they stayed upright in their boots. Let’s not forget that she too is in a relationship with her Roger. In addition, a little proof that nothing happened that night in the hotel room: Benjamin Castaldi quickly reached the land of dreams and his snoring did not go unnoticed …

Discover below the extract of TPMP where we come back to this whole story:



