Benzema again banned from the Blues? Deschamps responds

Barely returned to the France team, does Karim Benzema see his place with the Blues threatened by the trial of the sextape affair, which will take place this month? Didier Deschamps kicked in touch.

The matter is still not settled. The case of Mathieu Valbuena’s sextape, which had caused the sidelining of Karim Benzema in the France team in 2015, is not yet resolved. It is this month that the court of Versailles will rule, and Benzema, sure of his innocence, had confided last March that he was in a hurry to put an end to this dark matter. A “Masquerade” depending on the term he often uses.

The French striker, however, faces up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros. And does he also risk his place with the Blues in the event of a conviction? The question was asked this Monday to Didier Deschamps at a press conference, on the sidelines of the gathering of world champions.





“There will be a judicial decision …”

” [Un impact sur sa place chez les Bleus?] If I answer by saying yes, that means that it was the case before. Me, I control the sporting field, not the legal questions. I don’t have the ins and outs. There will be a decision, that’s for sure. But I will not anticipate it. But there will be a court decision, and then you can ask me the question again and I will answer you at that time. But, today, I do not ask myself ”, Deschamps explained.

This case could also pose problems for Real Madrid. The trial is in fact set for October 20, 21 and 22. On Sunday 24, the Merengues face FC Barcelona for the famous Clasico. Whatever happens, Benzema’s preparation for this match will be far from ideal …