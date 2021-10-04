Bernard Tapie, his first meeting with Match

In 1980, Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday, gave our magazine a first meeting … With Rétro Match, follow the news through the legend of Paris Match.

The first time that Match met Bernard Tapie, in August 1980, the 30-year-old entrepreneur was on the way to becoming, for the public, the “Zorro des entreprises”. The son of a worker – he likes to remind people – has made a specialty of taking over companies in difficulty, often symbolic 1 franc. Before Terraillon, La Vie Claire, or Wonder, he set his sights on Manufrance. From the equipment manufacturer of hunting and cycles, he will only obtain the exploitation of the name, from which he will not be able to derive much. At the start of the 1980s, Bernard Tapie was the French Golden Boy, a symbol of social success, banter and business acumen, good humor combined with ambition. “Handsome as a very special agent of spy novels”, Bernard Tapie, gray alpaca costume, arrives in Rolls and assumes: “This is what enrage them, in France, success and we do not forgive the uproar. But sometimes it is necessary ”. What’s his thing, Match wonders. There isn’t any, answers Bernard Tapie. “Only a guy who has always known he’s rich, even if he didn’t have a round at the start.”

Bernard Tapie died on Sunday from cancer from which he had suffered for several years. He was 78 years old.

DiscoverRetro Match, news through the Match archives …

Here is Bernard Tapie’s first meeting with Paris Match in 1980 …

Paris Match n ° 1629, August 15, 1980

Bernard Tapie: a son of a proletarian billionaire to save Manufrance

By Jean-François Chaigneau – Photos Patrick Jarnoux

A big boss with a famous name, a finance inspector, a polytechnician? Who is this Bernard Tapie whom we asked to “save” Manufrance? Nothing of the sort. A son of a working class, who, at 36, learned everything on the job. “How could a workman’s son do otherwise?” He remarks. He just squirted from his Rolls. He is handsome as a very special agent in spy novels. He has a happy nature of brown, supple hair that falls back into place after strain or a gust of wind. Gray alpaca suit, pinstripe blue shirt. He throws his jacket and tie over his shoulder, pointing to his car: “That’s what infuriates them, in France, for success and we can’t forgive the noise.” But sometimes it is necessary ”.





This is the Tapie style. Terribly efficient and straightforward. In his large office with open doors, the CEO is launched. “This Manufrance story is incredible; I am not the umpteenth ‘Miracle Doctor’ for the good reason that there has never been one before! .. ”He laughs at his lack of modesty. His teeth are perfect, but no longer or sharp than average.

1,800 people respond to Bernard Tapie. These are his employees. They are divided into several companies, the number of which fluctuates constantly according to the boss’s operations. Among them, companies that he claims to have bought for one franc, the price of a Concorde on sale, and which brought him almost two tens of millions of francs in 1977 … We believe it, or not.

To have : Bernard Tapie, a life in pictures

In any case, in 1979, Bernard Tapie weighed 32 billion centimes. And that is serious. As was the case with the castles of Bokassa, bought from the former. sovereign 10% of their value. When the “emperor” resumed his word, it was too late. He could not recover the contract with his signature of fallen squire duly affixed in the presence of two notaries.

Then ? Is there something? “No, answers Bernard Tapie. Only a guy who has always known that he is rich, even if he didn’t have a circle at the start. ” Only the saga of a poor young man, promised to success: technical baccalaureate, an electrical engineer diploma, a little racing, in Formula 3, a little tour as the star of the song.

He was doing well, by the way. It was in the 63s. He quickly drops the stage, the backstage and his groupies. His first business: the sale of a process (kept secret) to a credit bank. She earns him six million centimes. He is 23. He then works for others, sells Mességué products, carries out operations for banks and then he launches out, all alone, buys the Luc-sur-Mer casino, resells, buys pharmaceutical laboratories, resells them … Buys … Resells … “Here it is, the trick: buy … and resell as soon as you start to earn money”.

The essential is said. Bernard Tapie gets up, ties his tie and puts on his jacket. The unkempt-looking sportsman has turned into a business man, good chic good kind, with a bit of scoundrel in the process. He is ready to resume his arm wrestling games with the lost situations.