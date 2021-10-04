“Bernard Tapie, the man who made the French dream”

FIGAROVOX / MAINTENANCE – Posterity will remember the tremendous resilience of a Bernard Tapie who fought to the end, writes the journalist. For André Bercoff, the businessman and former Minister of the City, of modest origin, was an example of success and work.

LE FIGARO. – You knew Bernard Tapie well. Who was he ? What memories do you keep of him?

André BERCOFF. – I had known Bernard Tapie since 1984. At the time, editor at Robert Laffont, I had his first book “Gagner” published, which sold 500,000 or 600,000 copies. What is interesting is that at the time of its ascension, the government of François Mitterrand undertakes the turn of austerity. A year later, he became one of the heroes of a program presented by Yves Montand entitled “Long live the crisis!”. It becomes the symbol of the “reconciliation” of the French with the company. He was a fighter, coming from popular categories, who made himself. Thanks to his incredible oratorical skills and his formidable absorption capacity, he made the French dream by talking to them about initiatives, by repeating to them that anything is possible provided there is ambition (that was the title). one of its broadcasts).

An anecdote struck me. In 1985, he organized a conference in front of business school students at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. He must have made two because the hall contained 5,000 seats, and 10,000 people came to attend. I also remember a documentary in which Bernard Tapie appeared at the wheel of his Porsche and at the controls of his plane. Fifteen years after May 68, he achieved the feat of making success applaud. It symbolizes the change in mentality of the time.

It is out of the ordinary, in every sense of the word. This is also the reason why many hated him and saw him as the embodiment of the “cash years.”

André Bercoff

How can we explain that he is both adored and hated?

He won the European Champions Cup at OM, he won the Tour de France for Bernard Hinault, he made people dream by showing that the son of a heating worker from La Courneuve can reach the top without necessarily being enarque or papa’s son, he speaks “people” and embodies the great turning point of 1982/83, when the “socialists” started to speak French again. Brought him the cash caption. François Mitterrand knew how to use this UFO, as well against Le Pen as against Rocard. And when François Mitterrand was no longer able to protect him, left and right made sure to get rid of this character who bothered them.

Wasn’t he, too, the example that the social elevator can work?

It is out of the ordinary, in every sense of the word. It is also the reason why many hated him and saw in him the embodiment of the “money years”. As if the “money years” had not existed before (and after) him … In an extremely tidy, labeled, compliant France, this son of a worker-heating engineer from La Courneuve, who did not do the job. ENA, neither of a high school, has succeeded thanks to its qualities to reach the top of the social ladder. He was sort of out of the system, although afterwards he became part of that system.

What do you think Bernard Tapie’s posterity will remember?

History will remember this exemplary saga of a single man whom remarkable gifts and a rare charisma raised to the top of business and entertainment, but which the merciless world of politics as usual got the better of a lonely man. without multiple and varied networks. The years 1980/90 are dead and buried under an unhappy globalization, a France in loss of reference marks and orphan, today, of any mobilizing collective project. There remains the formidable resilience of a Bernard Tapie who fought to the end. Lesson: anything is possible for those who refuse to choose, as an art of survival, the position of the ostrich.