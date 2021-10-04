Bernard Tapie’s funeral scheduled for Friday at the Major of Marseille

Mass for the funeral of Bernard Tapie, who died at the age of 78 on Sunday of cancer at his home in Paris, will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in Marseille, at the Major, the cathedral of Sainte Marie-Majeure, a- we learned Sunday evening from the diocese of Marseille and the wife of the ex-businessman. The ceremony will be chaired by the Archbishop of Marseille, Mgr Jean-Marc Aveline, the diocese told AFP.
The former businessman and president of the Olympique de Marseille will then be buried in the cemetery of Mazargues, in the southern districts of Marseille (9th arrondissement), as revealed by President Emmanuel Macron in a letter addressed to the Marseillais on Sunday evening.
” From the cemetery of Mazargues, which he will join for his last rest, he will continue, I am sure, to watch over this city about which we have spoken so much together and for which he cultivated until the end a boundless passion. », Declared the President of the Republic in this letter published on his website by the regional daily Provence, of which Bernard Tapie was the majority shareholder.
A mass in Paris on Wednesday
On the eve of the funeral, the Marseillais will be able to come Thursday to the Vélodrome stadium to greet one last time the one they called ” the boss “. Ms. Tapie has indeed confirmed to AFP the holding of a fiery chapel at the Vélodrome, the day after a first mass in tribute to her husband, Wednesday in Paris.