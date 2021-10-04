BNP Paribas is expanding its subscription banking advisor offer

The offer is intended for wealthier households while other customers will be attached to a team of advisers.

After months of testing, BNP Paribas is stepping up the roll-out of its paid banking advisor offer. This is a first in France in a consumer banking network.

Concretely, the offer called “Affinity” will target the wealthiest customers (around 20%), they will be able to benefit from an appointed bank advisor, specifically trained and able to personally support him in the management of his savings, in the ‘organization of a transfer or in a real estate project. Cost of this service: 12 euros per month.

“Within this population, among the people we approached on the subject, approximately 8 out of 10 customers chose the Affinity model during the experimentation phase”, explains to Echoes Christophe Ducassé, responsible for the deployment of service models.





Quest for profitability

The bank’s other customers will have access to a “proximity advisor” which will not always be the same through the “Proximity” offer. They will be attached to a team of three advisers. Remember that the banking group has almost 7 million customers.

BNP Paribas’ initiative will be closely scrutinized. According to a study by Deloitte, a retail bank customer in France earns on average only 450 euros per year. This is very little, and paid support could help boost the income of retail banking, which has already increased bank fees in recent years.

For the banks, the objective is twofold: to seek profitability while retail banking increasingly suffers from low rates, which cut margins, but also to stand out from all the new competitors. Topping the list are online banks and neo-banks, which offer basic services at rock-bottom prices but don’t offer advice.