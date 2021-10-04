Boudebouz showed the way, he doesn’t want to stop there

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

Aligned in support of Wahbi Khazri in the 4-2-3-1 brought up to date by Claude Puel, Ryad Boudebouz was one of the best Greens yesterday during the ASSE-OL derby (1-1). For his first start of the season, the Algerian has distilled good balls. He appeared in legs. “I felt great,” he commented on ASSE-TV. I had the chance to start, to play for over an hour, and I tried to help the team as best I could. With time, it will get even better and better. “

“When we are all together, when we make every effort, we have many qualities”

This also applies to the team, hopes the former Sochaux … “We were led but the reaction of the group was good and we were rewarded, which has not always been the case this season. It’s good to provide that answer. We work every day for this kind of match. It’s good to show positive signs to our supporters because they have been suffering with us since the start of the season. “

Boudebouz has undoubtedly scored points for the next events, starting with the trip to Strasbourg after the international break. “We have to go get something in Strasbourg,” he warns. We are in a situation where we cannot be satisfied simply with a good performance. We have to get points outside. “To do this, it will be necessary to repeat the performance of the derby, by far the best match for ASSE in 2021-22. “We played with guts. The collective reaction has been very good. When we are all together, when we make every effort, we have a lot of qualities. “



