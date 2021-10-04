Brexit: a real opportunity for Northern Irish companies

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 3:45 PMUpdated Oct 4, 2021, 5:22 PM

“The flowers you see in this section all come from Belgium and the Netherlands, via the Republic of Ireland. Normally we got our supplies from Great Britain, explains 1er October, a saleswoman at the Hillmount Garden Center, a large garden and outdoor furniture store on a green hill, in the immediate vicinity of Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. Inside, the boss, Robin Mercer, third generation at the helm, details with emotion the logistical complications caused by the entry into force, the 1er last January, of the now famous “Northern Irish protocol”.





A key text of Brexit which, to avoid the reestablishment of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, from the South, creates a maritime customs border between the British province, which still benefits from the single European market , and the island of Great Britain. Recall that the border issue between Northern Ireland (which voted 56% for “Remain” in 2016) and the Republic of Ireland caused a violent conflict, dubbed “the Troubles”, at the end of the 1960s. in 1998, and claimed the lives of some 3,500 people.