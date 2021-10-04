Brexit: London ready to denounce the agreement on Northern Ireland signed with the EU

Posted on Oct 4, 2021, 10:04 AMUpdated Oct 4, 2021, 11:09 AM

Between appeasement and escalation, Boris Johnson will have chosen the second option. Amid tensions with the EU over the application of the Northern Irish protocol, London is preparing to invoke Article 16 of the Brexit agreement, which allows each of the parties to unilaterally dispense with certain modalities if those – these prove to be damaging. In a speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, Brexit Minister David Frost said on Monday morning that the threshold for invoking this article has been reached.

In his speech, this convinced “Brexiter” underlines the opportunities he expects from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, while nine months later, supply difficulties are disrupting the daily life of the British. “The opportunities are enormous. The long nightmare of our EU membership is over. The British renaissance has begun, ”he said.





Part of the Brexit deal

On this occasion, David Frost warns the European negotiators that a “tinkering” of the protocol will not solve the fundamental problems and asks Brussels “for a more ambitious approach”. So far, the EU has rejected the idea of ​​an in-depth renegotiation of this protocol which was an integral part of the UK’s withdrawal agreement.

To preserve the integrity of the common market just like the peace agreements in Northern Ireland, this text provides for the establishment of controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, effectively creating a customs border within the United Kingdom. United. To the chagrin of the Unionists of Northern Ireland who see it as a cut to the integrity of the United Kingdom.

The implementation date of these controls has already been postponed unilaterally twice by the United Kingdom. Recently, David Frost gave up applying these measures as of October 1, as he had committed to the EU. This deadline was to give negotiators time to find solutions to the practical difficulties of the protocol. By invoking Article 16, London is stepping up the pressure.