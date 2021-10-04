British nurse pleads not guilty to murder of eight babies

A British nurse accused of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of ten others at a hospital in North West England pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Lucy Letby, 31, appeared in Manchester court by video conference from Peterborough prison (central England) where she is in pre-trial detention.

Read alsoA couple jailed after the death of their 9-month-old baby in the Loiret

The nurse, who worked in the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said she was innocent of all of the charges against her, namely the murders of five little boys and three little girls, and attempted murders on ten other babies, between June 2015 and June 2016. Lucy Letby was arrested and then charged in November 2020 as part of the investigation into the deaths of infants, after having already been questioned twice in 2018 and 2019, without further action. the time.





Read alsoSeine-et-Marne: a five-month-old baby found dead, the mother on the run

Pediatric consultants had worried since June 2015 about a higher than usual number of deaths in the department, several of which were described as “unexplained” Where “unexpectedAccording to a report published in July 2016 by the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH). On Monday, Judge James Goss extended Ms Letby’s remand and set the start of her trial, which could last six months, for October 4, 2022, in Manchester court. A preliminary hearing will also take place in January.