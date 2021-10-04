Bruno (Les 12 Coups de midi) finally reveals what he will do after his elimination.

Bruno is the undisputed champion of the 12 coups de Midi, the TF1 program. Even if he continues victory after victory, he will end up leaving his seat to a new master of noon! The candidate recently opened up about what he planned to do once his adventure on the show is over. The Objeko team tells you everything in this article!

The 12 blows of Midi: TF1 neck and neck with France 2

It has been 11 years since Les 12 coups de Midi replaced Attention à la Marche. And what a success! It must be said that the two shows have a lot in common. First of all, the incredible Jean-Luc Reichmann, a communicative good-humored presenter, has been on the air in the time slot for more than 20 years. The concept is also very similar. Candidates from all over France compete on questions of general culture, and teach us unusual anecdotes about their lives. After several phases of elimination, the winner of the day faces the champion of the previous episode, trying to win his throne. The midi master can therefore remain in place for a very long period of time.

The 12 coups de Midi are very popular, reaching a quarter of the ratings on a regular basis. TF1 is here in direct competition with the public service, and in particular France 2. Everyone wants to take their place, the program broadcast on the same time slot, also has a fairly similar concept and a lot of success. The replacement of Nagui by Laurence Boccolini will he allow the second channel to take a head start, or on the contrary to yield audience shares? Case to be continued …

Bruno: the master of Midi, but not only!

The 12 blows of Midi to a weighty argument against its competitor of France 2: Bruno. The noon master has been on the show since January 21, without ever having been beaten! This is a record of victories so far unmatched. The former defending champion, Eric, had 199 wins, Bruno reached 250! But that’s not all !

The champion of the 12 coups de Midi is also the biggest winner of game shows in terms of earnings, all programs included! It has indeed blithely exceeded the million euros, which had only been reached by a winner of Who wants to win millions. The 12 coups de Midi are therefore part of the history of French television forever!





This great success has raised some questions from Internet users. Some felt that the great champion Bruno should have lost several times to very tough challengers, but that he was favored thanks to suspiciously easy questions. These suspicions resurface every time the champion is about to break a new record. However, it is clear that chance sometimes does things well, and that this kind of situation happens all the time! So, a boost from production for reasons of audience ratings, or just luck? You be the judge…

Bruno prepares the after 12 blows of noon

Bruno has already mentioned several times after 12 blows of noon. As he said himself in the interview given to the morning weekend on LCI: “TV game champion, it’s not a job. It’s very profitable, but after that it’s a parenthesis in your life anyway and you have to tell yourself that at some point, there is an end and that you will resume your life. If it stops, it stops, it’s okay, I’ll go back to my life as before. ”

It must be said that with such gains, the champion of the 12 blows of Midi has something to see coming! He had also recently expressed himself on the fact that he had received gifts that he did not know what to do with. For example, he sold no less than 9 cars!

Bruno is thinking of investing in real estate with his jackpot and taking advantage of those close to him. He confides, still in LCI: “For now, I am already thinking of resuming my somewhat normal life, moving away a little (…), and therefore reuniting with my family, my friends.”. With an intensive filming of 5 shows a day, it’s no wonder he wants to rest a little!

Knowing the master of Midi, his defeat is not yet for tomorrow. Who will manage to dethrone the greatest champion of French television? We long to know!



