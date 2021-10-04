Budget: clear increase in public spending



Bruno Le Maire and Olivier Dussopt presented the 2022 finance bill at the end of the Council of Ministers on September 22. (© T. Samson AFP)

The 2022 finance bill does not reverse the trajectory for the end of the mandate.



The trajectory of public spending remains on the rise. It should increase next year by at least 11.8 billion, to 302.1 billion euros.





It will even be more, due to additional commitments that have not yet been taken into account in the 2022 finance bill (PLF), presented on September 22: in the order of 30 billion euros, for the plan. of investments which aims to invest in innovative sectors of the future, such as hydrogen, biotechnologies, electric batteries or semiconductors, and 2 billion euros per year for young people who, without employment or training , would receive an income of around 500 euros, in exchange for a commitment.

The sovereign ministries are doing their best. The 2022 PLF significantly increases the appropriations of the ministries of Defense, Justice, the Interior, Education and the Ecological Transition.

Public expenditure, including social budgets, will represent 55.6% of the national gross domestic product (GDP), a level similar to that of 2017.

Crisis exit

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, defends the principle of “fiscal stability”, to give visibility to households and businesses emerging from the crisis. The PLF 2022 does not contain any new major tax measures, other than the

Read more on LeRevenu.com