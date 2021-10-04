CAC 40: down, in the wake of the past week

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Stock Exchange should open lower Monday morning despite the progression of Wall Street Friday evening, in a market context still marked by strong uncertainties about global economic growth.

Around 8:15 am, the ‘future’ contract on the CAC 40 index – October delivery – dropped 20 points to 6,492.5 points, announcing a start to the week in negative territory, following on from the past week.

The European markets and the New York Stock Exchange had taken divergent paths on Friday despite a general easing movement in the bond markets.

The places of the Old Continent thus lost 3% on average last week, weighed down by the rise in energy prices and concerns surrounding activity in China.

‘There are, among other things, growing signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery in recent months combined with a less conciliatory attitude on the part of the major central banks, which penalizes equities,’ explains Nicholas Farr, economist at Capital Economics.

Despite these threats of ‘stagflation’, Wall Street did well on Friday (+ 1.4%), supported by the hopes raised by the imminent arrival of an effective treatment against Covid-19.





Merck has jumped by more than 8% in prospect of the marketing of an antiviral allowing to reduce by 50% hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid.

The US markets could nevertheless stagnate this week pending the monthly employment figures, scheduled for Friday, the content of which could prompt the Federal Reserve to accelerate the timing of its monetary tightening.

According to economists, the US economy should have created around 500,000 jobs in September, after 235,000 in August and 1.05 million in July.

The good progress of Wall Street could also be upset by the evolution of the Evergrande file, which has held the markets in suspense for ten days.

The listing of the shares of the Chinese real estate giant was suspended Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the group is preparing to sell 51% of its rental management subsidiary, Evergrande Property Services, in order to raise money costs.

In addition to employment data, the week will be marked in Europe by the publication of the latest PMI indices for the services sector, tomorrow, then by the figures for industrial orders in Germany, scheduled for Thursday.