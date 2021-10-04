California in race against time to contain oil spill

IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES – Beaches have been closed to the public for 24 kilometers and fishing has been banned because of this oil spill described as an “environmental disaster”.

The Californian authorities were engaged on Monday, October 4 in a race against time to contain a major oil spill described as “environmental disasterNear Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Beaches between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach have been closed to the public for 24 kilometers and fishing has been banned due to the oil spill which began on Saturday and has already killed many fish and birds, according to local authorities. This flow, estimated by the Municipality of Huntington Beach at nearly 480,000 liters, would be due to a leak on an oil pipeline about 10 km from the coast.

According to local authorities, fish and birds are being hit hard by this oil spill. MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Unfortunately, we are starting to see oil covered fish and birds washing up on the coast", The municipality of Huntington Beach, which has 200,000 residents, said in a statement.





A surfer near an oil slick. GENE BLEVINS / REUTERS

According to the city, the oil company Beta Offshore, owned by the Texas-based group Amplify Energy Corporation, is responsible for the leak. The group said in a statement that a remotely controlled vehicle had been deployed to the site of the leak. “Production and pipeline operations on the Beta field have been halted“, he added. “We will make sure that Amplify Energy Corporation is doing everything possible to fix this environmental disaster.», Underlined the municipality.

The oil has washed up on the sandbanks. MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Warning of the “toxicityOf this substance, Huntington Beach had asked residents on Sunday to stay away from polluted areas and not to try to save the oiled birds themselves but to warn the authorities. “It’s a disaster for our marine life, our habitat, our economy and our communityLocal official Katrina Foley said on MSNBC on Sunday. “We took decades to build our natural habitat and it is damaged in a dayShe added.