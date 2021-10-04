Call of Duty Warzone: Single-player mode and some ammo heavily criticized by a very popular streamer

Call of Duty Vanguard will soon succeed Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone continues on its way and evolves with the various updates. However, it still gives rise to many discussions on different aspects.

The latest was launched by the streamer Dr Disrespect, who recently organized a live in which he set himself the goal of winning at least one game in several battle royale, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends or Hunt: Showdown. But the streamer, who switched from Twitch to YouTube, said he was quite dissatisfied with the single player gameplay, and that Raven wasn’t giving enough thought to this particular mode, which launched last year. The main reason for his anger live is the use of ammunition with stopping power, which do great damage, but are only interesting at close range. Eliminated by a player using this ammunition, he let loose:





It has (ammunition with) stopping power. Oh my God ! This exchange makes no sense. It does anything, but it has the (ammunition with) stopping powers. Amazing, man. This game sucks. I’ve said it many times and will continue to say it, it has the potential to be a truly amazing single player experience, but Raven doesn’t think about it… it’s just the worst single player battle royale experience.

According to him, a few tweaks would be enough to make the solo experience much more enjoyable. Stopping power ammunition has long been criticized by many players, and for a number of reasons. Some complain about the big setback caused by their use, others believe that the damage is far too great.

