Camavinga broke in mid-flight at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have had a bad week. Beaten at the Bernabeu by Sheriff Tirsapol in the Champions League (1-2), Carlo Ancelotti’s men also bit the dust against Espanyol Barcelona yesterday in La Liga by the same score. This is the first defeat for the Merengue this season in the league. Eduardo Camavinga, author of honorable debuts at Real Madrid, was the holder and could have been mown in midair on this occasion.

Replaced at half-time for the benefit of Brazilian winger Rodrygo, the former Stade Rennais midfielder bore the brunt of Ancelotti’s tactical reorganization but was also reportedly injured. According to Marca, the exit of the 18-year-old can be explained after several blows to the left foot. Camavinga reportedly spoke with Madrid’s medical staff in the locker room during the break, the latter then advising the Italian coach not to take any risks about him.

Summoned by Sylvain Ripoll for the October break with the Espoirs, the international with 3 selections (1 goal) should join the rally at Clairefontaine, where he will carry out exams to decide whether it is wise to keep him in the France group or send it back to Madrid.

