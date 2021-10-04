Capcom sees the PC become its main platform

The prediction is signed Haruhiro Tsujimoto, COO of Capcom, in an interview with the Nihon Keizai Shimbun. According to the leader, the PC would be a key contributor in the growth that Capcom has enjoyed for many years now, to the point that PC game sales could represent 50% of the publisher’s sales from the end of 2022. Sales of Capcom games on Steam would then have as much weight as on all the consoles combined. For Capcom, whose economic success rests in large part on the strong growth of its dematerialized sales, the PC constitutes the ideal platform to optimize its operating margin.

In the absence of detailed official figures, Capcom’s confidential data leak last November revealed that PC sales of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Iceborne were on par with sales of the PS4 version, with the exception of Japan where the PC is not sufficiently developed as a gaming platform. Resident Evil Village, the latest multiplatform headline released by Capcom, also seems to have performed very well on PC with a peak of 106,631 simultaneous players on Steam, compared to 74,024 players for the remake of Resident Evil 2, the previous franchise record on this platform.





As announced at TGS, the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise will take place on January 12, 2022. Although already approaching the 8 million copies distributed on Switch, Capcom seems to expect a lot from this PC adaptation, whose extension Sunbreak This time will be released simultaneously on Switch and PC next summer. Especially since the absence of PlayStation and Xbox ports, many console players might be tempted to head to the PC to have their dose of monster hunting rather than waiting for the next multiplatform episode.