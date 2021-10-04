Cardano, the crypto to bet on in October?

September 2021 has been a difficult month for many cryptocurrencies, with regulatory review of DeFi projects and the ban on cryptocurrency transactions in China weighing on prices. Will cryptocurrencies recover? What is the best cryptocurrency to buy in October?

Many people got richer by investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum early on. Although bitcoin is currently around 30% below its peak of $ 65,000, this cryptocurrency is still showing returns of nearly 60,000,000% – if you had only invested $ 10 in bitcoin when it started, today you would have around $ 600 million in your account. These exceptional returns have prompted many investors to seek out the next cryptocurrency that will explode.

What is the best cryptocurrency to buy in Q4 2021?

Many cryptocurrencies have retreated from their September highs due to regulatory concerns. However, the cryptocurrency industry remains promising. The boom in DeFi and NFT, the adoption by El Salvador of bitcoin as legal tender and the project ofAMC Theaters to accept payments in crypto before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 are all positive elements. Some investors are likely to take advantage of the downturn and buy, which will cause cryptos to rebound.

Bitcoin is one of the cryptocurrencies thatAMC Theaters plans to accept. The adoption of Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin by businesses as a payment method is also on the rise, making them good candidates.

Is Cardano a good buy in October?

Cardano, a programmable blockchain like Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, and Avalanche, has many potential applications. It recently introduced the functionality of smart contracts and launched a stablecoin, Djed, which will reduce transaction fees and make costs more predictable on the platform. These measures promise to make Cardano more attractive to DeFi developers and could push up the price of its ADA token.





🌲🌱🌲🌱🌲🌱🌲🌱🌲🌱🌲

This beautiful tree token can be yours! Donate to support the cause to plant # 1MillionTrees and your token shall be recieved💚 Help heal the planet by growing our #CardanoForest 🌲🤗 Donate👇 https://t.co/IQXZAgpizT @veritree_ pic.twitter.com/Q9lMCglptp – Cardano Foundation (@CardanoStiftung) September 29, 2021

Cardano Price Prediction (ADA)

At its recent summit, Cardano also unveiled several new strategic partnerships and a climate change program for tree planting. These deals promise to accelerate adoption of the Cardano blockchain, and as the Cardano network grows, demand for its ADA governance token is also expected to increase.

ADA currently sits just above $ 2.20. Altcoin hit an all-time high of $ 3.10 in early September 2021, and it looks like it could double in value by the end of 2021.

Which crypto is the best buy in the short term?

The best cryptocurrencies to buy for short-term investments are memes – their volatility can lead to huge gains for investors. The most popular crypto memes are Dogecoin, dear to Elon Musk, Babydoge, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and Kushi Inu.

Which cryptocurrencies are the best long-term investments?

Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, some of the best cryptos to consider for long-term investments are Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Algorand, Avalanche, and Binance Coin. Chainlink, Polkadot, Kusama and Stellar Lumens could also reward long-term investors.