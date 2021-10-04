Cash Investigation – Investigation of a man of influence in streaming – Replay France 2

Ask your questions to Cash Investigation!

The next issue of Cash Investigation, entitled “DSK, investigation of a man of influence” is available in preview, a few days before its broadcast on France 2.

On the menu of this new issue, the “Cash Investigation” team in partnership with the ICIJ, reveals how the former finance minister and former IMF Managing Director, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, earns the salary of a boss of the CAC 40 while playing with fiscal borders. This former socialist politician had the ambition to become President of the Republic. But that was before the Sofitel affair. Since then, DSK has been in business and brews millions of euros.





By tracing the trail of this big boss of finance, Linda Bendali discovered one of the new tax havens on the planet, areas where income tax does not exist and opacity is the rule. Elise Lucet and the team of “Cash investigation“will finally tell you how, with millions of euros, the least recommendable heads of state offer themselves the services of Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Thursday, October 7