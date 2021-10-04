Charging stations for electric vehicles in the Antilles-Guyana: one entry

For the first time, the Autorité de la concurrence has analyzed the markets for charging stations for electric vehicles. It decided to authorize the creation of a joint venture in the sector in the Antilles and Guyana.

The Competition Authority gave the green light on Friday to the creation of a joint venture of public charging stations in the West Indies and Guyana, between EDF, the AGI concessionaire, the energy company Genak and the distributor SAFO.

First Guadeloupe, then Martinique and Guyana

The Authority said in a press release authorizing “the creation of the GMOB joint venture“, who “will be active in the sector of public charging stations for electric vehicles in Guadeloupe and, subsequently, in Martinique and Guyana“.

The operation is in particular “not likely to raise competition problems through the vertical links between EDF PEI and GMOB on the market for the retail supply of electricity”, underlined the Authority.

AGI is a subsidiary of the Loret Group. It specializes in the import, distribution and vehicle rental sectors in Guadeloupe, Guyana, Réunion and Martinique.





EDF PEI is a subsidiary of EDF whose core business is the production of electricity in island areas.

Genak is a subsidiary of the Genergies group, active in the solar, photovoltaic and thermal energy sector. SAFO is mainly active in the food distribution sector.

The GMOB joint venture aims to offer electric mobility services in Guadeloupe to professional and residential customers, through the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on the island. In subsequent phases of development, GMOB could deploy its offer in Martinique, from 2022, then in Guyana from 2023.