charmed by Clémence Castel, she launches a warning to her companion

She is one of the emblematic candidates of Koh-Lanta, La Légende. And since the start of the new season, Alexandra has never stopped talking about her! A great friend of Loïc, she did not hesitate to put an end to the strategy developed by the girls and not to vote against a boy. A behavior that outraged Clémentine, who ended up on the Isle of the Banned. So sometimes, some send her criticisms, hurtful messages that have touched the young woman enormously. She thus evoked this painful subject in the columns of Télé Star, this Monday, September 27: “I’m fed up with being taken again for the outsider, a perched girl or even a little stupid. having won the 4 Lands I do not have an image as legitimate as the others, I find it crazy. I have to take out the oars a little more to prove that I am there “. Indeed, the mother of two children, who won Koh-Lanta, the 4 Lands, continues to show all viewers that she has her place in the program, for example, by beating the record of Claude Dartois , while hanging from the log during a test lasting 3 hours and 26 minutes.





So if Alexandra knows that she has all the weapons to fight and go very far in the adventure, she can also count on the support of those close to her when fatigue is felt. Mother of two little girls, named Lana and Fafali, she shares her life with a man whom she reveals very little about (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Jean-Pierre Castaldi celebrates his birthday: his son Benjamin sends him an adorable message

VIDEO Vivement Dimanche: Bob Sinclar reveals the reasons that inspired his artist name

VIDEO “Who’s the fat one in the middle?” François-Xavier Demaison upset by an unflattering caricature in Vivement dimanche

“Mika did not defend us”: the group Néo reconsiders his elimination from The Voice All-Stars

VIDEO Death of Bernard Tapie: the overwhelming reaction of his grandson Louis