China’s shadow hangs over third referendum in New Caledonia

To analyse. “At this stage, a postponement of the referendum is not envisaged”, assures the Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, expected from Monday, October 4 in New Caledonia. However, the brutality of the Covid-19 epidemic wave that broke out in the archipelago in early September casts doubt on the holding of the referendum scheduled for December 12.

For this third, and last, consultation under the 1998 Noumea Accord, voters will have to answer the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent? “During the first two consultations, it was the no that won, by 56.7% in November 2018 then, with a reduced margin, by 53.3% in October 2020.

However, another event has come to mingle with the referendum campaign – even though it was sealed off due to the health crisis. The diplomatic tension between France and Australia engendered by the “submarine affair” rekindled the throes of Chinese expansionism in the Pacific zone. And the fear, in the event of independence, that New Caledonia might become “A Chinese colony”, as the partisans of maintaining in the French Republic repeat over and over again.





Exclusive economic zone

When President Emmanuel Macron visited New Caledonia, six months before the first referendum, he underlined, in his speech in Noumea on May 5, 2018, how much, “In this region of the globe, China is building its hegemony step by step”. “France is a great power in the Indo-Pacific through all its territories”, he insisted, defending with conviction “A geopolitical ambition”. “There is a Paris-New Delhi-Canberra axis, but this axis extends from Papeete to Nouméa and through all our territories, he concluded. I believe in the future of this territory and I believe in the place that this territory occupies in a broader strategy that we must have in the whole region. “

As such, New Caledonia occupies a key place in the Indo-Pacific strategy, in which France intends to be one of the major players. At the tip of the Melanesian Arc formed by Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu – where Chinese influence is already active – it offers some 1.5 million square kilometers of exclusive economic zone. And the mineral wealth, in particular nickel and cobalt that its subsoil conceals, make it one of the main world producers. “It is not reasonably conceivable to nurture a French ambition in the Pacific without relying on New Caledonia, pleads the president of the southern province, Sonia Backès, leader of the coalition Les Loyalistes [dans une tribune au Monde]. We are the keystone of this Indo-Pacific axis. “

You have 52.28% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.