Chinese real estate giant Evergrande suspends operations in Hong Kong market

The ultra-indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande on Monday, October 4, suspended its operations on the Hong Kong stock exchange markets, without giving any reason.

“Trading in China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended”, the company said on the exchange. “Consequently, the trading of all structured products relating to the company will be interrupted at the same time”.

The company’s stock price has fallen about 80% since the start of the year. Strangled by a debt of 260 billion euros, the private group has been struggling for several weeks to honor its interest payments and deliveries of apartments. But the juggernaut remains on the brink and its potential bankruptcy could rock the Chinese real estate sector, or even the national or global economy.

Shares in its electric vehicle subsidiary, which last week backed out of a Shanghai listing offer, were not suspended, although they fell 6% in early trading.





“Unprecedented challenges”

Evergrande has already started to shed some assets. Last week, the group announced in particular that it would sell a stake of 1.5 billion dollars (1.3 billion euros) in a regional bank in order to raise the capital it so badly needs.

Faced with the risk of social unrest in the event of Evergrande defaulting on payment, the Chinese government has not yet indicated whether it intends to intervene or not to help or restructure the promoter. According to news reports, authorities have asked local governments to prepare for the potential collapse of Evergrande, which suggests a major state bailout is unlikely.

Hundreds of people have demonstrated in recent weeks in front of Evergrande offices in several regions of the country to demand the completion of the work or the reimbursement of sums already paid. The group admitted to facing “Unprecedented challenges” and warned that he might not be able to meet his commitments.