Claude Puel remains the coach of AS Saint-Étienne / France / Saint-Étienne / SOFOOT.com

    Claude Puel remains the coach of AS Saint-Étienne

    The lights are green.

    Even if Saint-Étienne showed an encouraging face during the derby against OL on Sunday evening (1-1), the Greens remain good last in Ligue 1. Still no victory for Claude Puel’s men this season, and the French tactician is still weakened. Meeting in the supervisory board this Monday morning to take stock of the future of the former tactician of Leicester or even Southampton, the management of Saint-Etienne has decided not to part with his coach.

    The alarming balance sheet of four small points taken in nine meetings did not push Claude Puel towards the exit. According to information from RMC Sport, the leaders of ASSE have taken the decision to keep Puel in office. The 60-year-old Frenchman will therefore be able to take advantage of the international break to work. Strasbourg, Angers, Metz and Clermont are waiting for the guys from Forez to resume. A rather affordable schedule that could allow Saint-Étienne to confirm the good intentions displayed against Olympique Lyonnais.

    Paradoxically untouchable.


