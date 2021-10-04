Claude Puel (trainer of Saint-Etienne) would have been kept in his post by the supervisory board of ASSE

Wahbi Khazri’s penalty in the last seconds saved the furniture in Saint-Etienne. This point of the draw obtained against OL in the derby at Geoffroy-Guichard (1-1) on Sunday evening may also have saved the head of Claude Puel. While the Greens are currently last in Ligue 1, with four points (note: they are ahead of the 19th, Brest, who has a better goal difference), the supervisory board of ASSE met on Monday to reinforce the 60-year-old technician in his post, as revealed by RMC Sport.

The two presidents Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo, Jean-François Soucasse, the executive president, as well as several players from the club were present to discuss the future of their coach who had arrived in October 2019 to succeed Ghislain Printant. After barely maintaining ASSE in 2020 (17th) then in 2020-21 (11th but 6 points from the red zone), Claude Puel has not won a single championship match this season after nine days (4 draws) and 5 losses).

“I’m just happy that my players are finally rewarded. It’s a point, but it tastes a bit like a victory, underlined the technician from Saint-Etienne after the draw obtained against Lyon. There has been a tremendous investment on the part of my players. They were responsible, they had a great game. Well done to them. They knew how to sublimate, to take responsibility, to take charge. “At the same time, the ASSE players offered a reprieve to their coach.

