“Colonization” on France 3, a documentary necessary for “that we look our history in the face”

DOCUMENTARY – Face our past to shed light on our present. France 3 is broadcasting this Monday, October 4 a documentary in three episodes, entitled Colonization, a French story, and which The HuffPost is a partner.

Directed by Hugues Nancy, it tells more than 100 years of our history, from 1830 to 1945, during which France led an unprecedented expansion in Africa and Asia. Carried out in the name of “progress” and of the “civilizing mission” they say at the time, this conquest was an extremely violent and murderous adventure.

In three hours, the documentary retraces chronologically the stages of the colonial conquest: from its starting point – motivated by issues of geopolitical competition between the great European powers, rich and armed out of the industrial revolution – to the beginnings of its collapse accelerated by the WWII, going through its peak during the Roaring Twenties.

Resistance fighters of colonization

Throughout the story, Chloé Réjon’s voice-over focuses on giving a voice to the colonizers as much as to the colonized. “Often the story is only told from the point of view of the colonizer”, explains the HuffPost the director Hugues Nancy. “But there was very strong resistance from the start. We wanted to tell these positions and these challenges in the context of the time, without a posteriori judgment. ”

To do this, the three episodes evoke nearly twenty figures among those who resisted in the colonies, in Morocco, Benin, Indochina, Syria or Madagascar. “This story has long been silenced in France, because it did not correspond to the speech of the Republic at the time. In public opinion, we never knew that there had been such resistance and such fights and massacres to stifle them ”, continues the author.

Viewers will thus discover the faces – on sublime photo archives – of the resistant Samory Touré in West Africa in 1893, of the independentist Phan Boi Chau in Indochina in 1908 or of Abdelkrim El Khattabi in Morocco in the early 1920s. , against whom France will send Marshal Pétain and 200,000 soldiers to the Moroccan Rif to put down the revolt. “It was a real war, obviously murderous and destructive for the civilian populations”, adds Hugues Nancy.