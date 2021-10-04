Competition, Donnarumma is cash with Pochettino!

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, repeats on each of his outings that he does not intend to establish a hierarchy as a goalkeeper between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma. But the former goalkeeper of AC Milan obviously does not seem to agree.

PSG mercato: Pochettino made his decision on the competition

“The Navas – Donnarumma competition? I will decide game after game. The reality is that having two great goalkeepers raises the competition and therefore raises the level. It is only beneficial for us. All the players who arrive know the level of requirement that there is. Each time, it will be my decisions, they will be taken in each match ”, Mauricio Pochettino recently indicated at a press conference.

With the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, Paris Saint-Germain now has two of the five best goalkeepers on the planet. And while everyone is waiting for him to establish a clear hierarchy in this position, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain prefers to make his choices according to the form of the moment, alternating the Italian international and the former goalkeeper of Real Madrid in the Parisian cages. Even if Donnarumma thinks something else.





Donnarumma: “I’m in Paris to play”

Currently in association with the Squadra Azzurra for the League of Nations, Gianluigi Donnarumma has openly announced that he joined Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window to play. Reassuring his compatriots who were beginning to fear that he would lose his place in the selection if his playing time does not improve at PSG.

” There is no problem. I’m in Paris to play, it’s normal to have some of these things here at the start. I’m here to play and I’m sure everything will be fine, I have no problem for the national team. I continue on my way, I hope everything will go well, ”said the 22-year-old goalkeeper. Keylor Navas is therefore warned.