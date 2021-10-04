Continental presents the Grand Prix 5000 S TR

Through Guillaume ROBERT

Monday, October 4, 2021 – News



Rather than just updating the Grand Prix 5000 TL, Continental has totally revamped its approach to tubeless ready road tires.

A tire that must offer more speed, performance and sidewall protection than the Grand Prix 5000 TL tire, with easier mounting and compatibility with rims without hooks (hookless) while remaining lightweight since the German brand announces a weight gain of 50 grams. With a model only 250g in 700×25, the downsides of tubeless on the road are a thing of the past.

The new Grand Prix 5000 S TR (tubeless ready) tire presented today is the latest from Continental.

The new S TR is 20% faster and 50 grams lighter thanks to its 2-ply structure, with 28% more protection at the sidewalls.

Available in black or black colourway with transparent sidewalls, the S TR uses Continental’s now known patented BlackChili compound for a balance of rolling resistance, grip and durability. The Vectran Breaker protection for its part provides protection against punctures and tear resistance.

Finally, the Lazer Grip is present on the shoulders of the tire to ensure better grip when cornering.

The other novelty of this Grand Prix 5000 S TR is its compatibility with rims without hooks. As can be seen in the photo below, for a 700×25 model, the pressure is limited to 5 bars in the case of mounting without hooks, against 7.5 bars for a tubeless rim fitted with hooks.





Continental ensures that this new version is also easier to ride while showing a little more dynamic on the road. A GP5000 S TR which has already been extensively tested in laboratories, but also in the field by professional racers throughout the 2021 season. The latest victory to date, that of Filippo Ganna at the time trial world championships.

A tire that has been developed since 2019 and that arrives for the 150 years of the brand. I weighed my copies 700×25 at 249g, where the GP 5000 TL used 300 grams.

It should be noted that several riders, including within the Groupama-FDJ team, used these new Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR in 30 and 32mm section on Paris-Roubaix this weekend.

But not that, since the winner of this 2021 edition, Dantesque, Sonny Colbrelli, also used these new tubeless.

The black version is available in 4 sizes:

700×25 (250g)

700×28 (280g)

700×30 (300g)

700×32 (320g)

The black version with transparent sides is available in 6 sizes:

700×25 (250g)

700×28 (280g)

700×30 (300g)

700×32 (320g)

650×30 (280g)

650×32 (300g)

The public price is set at € 79.90.

