Controversy over Paris-Roubaix women’s premiums: “They look like fairground prices”

The first edition of the Paris-Roubaix women this Saturday was a great success. At the level of the show but also the audiences. More than 2 million people were in front of their televisions to witness the victory of the Englishwoman Élizabeth Deignan. But if, in the general opinion, this Hell of the North female version is a big step forward for the promotion of the discipline, there is an enormous margin of progress: that of the financial endowment for the first 10. It’s simple: the male winner gets nearly 20 times more for the first woman: 30,000 euros against 1,535 €.

And the first French to finish, Audrey Cordon-Ragot will receive for her 8th place a quasi-obolus: 265 euros. The 8th man will receive € 1,300. The total endowment for women is € 7,005 against… € 91,000 for men. Without advocating total egalitarianism, many voices, especially on social networks, are indignant at such a gap. Marion Clignet, president of the Association Française des Coureures Cyclistes (AFCC), which aims to professionalize women’s cycling, is one of them.

“We cannot accept just anything”

“This is clearly not normal, reacts the former double champion of France on the road (1991, 1993) and double Olympic medalist on the track (1996, 2000). Obviously, it’s great that there is a first Paris-Roubaix women, but we cannot accept just anything. How can we still be there in 2021? We do not need a complete equality but 200 euros for the 10th when it is an incredible performance, frankly, is that normal? Looks like fairground prices. “



Especially since, according to a study by the international union of runners The Cyclists Alliance dating from 2020, 25% of the female professional peloton do not receive any salary. “Men do not need race prices to live,” continues Marion Clignet. While for many women, who earn a very small salary, this is important. I admit that I did not expect such a gap. It is shameful that girls are paid less than men. “

It thus offers a solution for the next major women’s races, including the women’s Tour de France, which will rise from its ashes this summer. “Without going as far as total equality which would not mean much, why not, for the next Paris-Roubaix, not make the endowments for the kilometers traveled?” The men do 257 km and the women 116. We just have to prorate and it will be more equal. I already hope that for the next women’s Tour de France, we will no longer have such a gap. “