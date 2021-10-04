Cookie Day 2021: the distribution of free cookies from the Cookies Factory

By My B. Updated October 4, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. Posted October 4, 2021 at 11:52 a.m.

La Fabrique Cookies is once again launching its Cookie, Day! Notice to gourmets fans of good deals, this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 21,000 cookies will be distributed free of charge in stores!

You surely know The Cookies Factory ! Founded in 2012 by Alexis, who discovered this round cookie while traveling and fell in love with it. That’s why he decided to drop his tie from the advice box to share his passion for cookies with foodies.

La Fabrique Cookies prepares them from traditional way and based on products of French origin.

This is how she is inspired by specialties from our regions such as calisson from Aix-en-Provence, pink praline from Valence or salted butter caramel from Guérande and nougat from Montélimar.

This October 6, 2021, La Fabrique Cookies is launching its famous Cookie Day which has been delighting us for several years already. In 2018, the brand offered 7,000 cookies, and in 2019, 13,000 and then 18,000 in 2020 on order given the health context! A great operation which is a great success every year, given the food lovers that we are.

Faced with this growing success, The Cookies Factory has planned this fall, to distribute no less than 20 to 21,000 cookies, to choose between 6 of his recipes emblematic:

Milk chocolate,

Dark chocolate,

Supreme chocolate,

Salted butter caramel,

Pink praline from Lyon,

And finally for the more impatient, chestnut flour – pecan nuts, limited edition for fall 2021, available in stores from October only. To treat you, here is the list of shops where you can find your holy grail: 22, rue du vieux colombier 75006 Paris

Gare Saint-Lazare 75008 Paris

Opera 75009 Paris

Nation Station 75011 Paris

Gare de Lyon 75012 Paris

Montparnasse station 75014 Paris

La Motte-Picquet 75015 Paris

Center Carré Sénart 77127 Lieusaint

Center Créteil Soleil 94000 Créteil

Center Qwartz 92390 Villeneuve-La-Garenne

Part Dieu Center 69003 Lyon

Center Cloche D’or 2411 Luxembourg