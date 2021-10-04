Coupe de France: the unusual elimination of Tarbes

At the beginning of January, the elite clubs will make their entry into the competition in the Coupe de France, but the competition has already started with the first rounds between amateur clubs and if the time for the first exploits has not yet come. , the unusual seems for its part already well awake. So, as reported Aveyron Press Center, Tarbes, Regional 1 club – the sixth level of French football – was to go to Vabres-l’Abbaye to face, in the fourth round, this second division formation located in Aveyron. Favorites announced of this meeting, the Tarbais finally had to bow to forfeit for totally incredible reasons.





Arrived at 6:50 p.m. on the Vabres pitch for a match initially scheduled for 6 p.m., Tarbes therefore exceeded the maximum 45 minutes of delay by five minutes. More than this setback, it is indeed the reasons for the latter that have something to leave speechless. Indeed, the coach of the players from Tarbes went to Vabre … (without s) not far from Rodez, or 90 km north of Vabres. A small spelling error with fatal consequences for Tarbes. According to information from a Tarbaise source relayed to Aveyron Press Center : “It’s a combination of circumstances: the driver had entered his itinerary, then in Albi, a manager would have intervened to say that Vabre (s) was in Rodez, because he was going there in N2 or N3. And nothing smiled on them during the day. However, they left around 11:45 am. There was also a cycle race in a village crossed, then once they got there (in Vabres), the bus could not cross the bridge, and they ended up running. It was played out to within five minutes, but the delegates and the referees did not want to know. ” Exasperated, but powerless in the face of the officials’ decision, the Tarbais then turned around without even having had the opportunity to put on their crampons …