Covid-19 in France: 9 new deaths, more than 7,300 hospitalized patients, 1,300 in critical care

Towards the end of the fourth wave? The figures published this Sunday by Public Health France confirm, once again, a stabilization or even a decrease in the epidemic in the country with a number of hospitalizations which is stagnating or even decreasing. However, specialists call to remain vigilant in the face of a possible fifth wave, favored by winter.

7,308 patients are hospitalized this Sunday due to a Covid-19 infection. Compared to the day before, Saturday, there are 14 more (7,294) compared to Saturday and 686 less compared to seven days ago (7,994). 76 new admissions have been recorded in the past 24 hours, against 141 on Saturday and 89 last Sunday. By comparison, on September 3, there were 624 new admissions over the same period for more than 10,800 hospitalized patients.

In critical care services (resuscitation, intensive care and continuous monitoring), we continue to approach below the threshold of 1,000 hospitalized patients. There are 1,326 this Sunday, against 1,325 on Saturday and 1,577 last Sunday. At the beginning of September, there were more than 2,000 patients in the same wards. In the past 24 hours, 19 new patients have been admitted there, against 33 and 35 on Saturday and Sunday.



Less than 4000 contaminations

We continue to deplore deaths. Since the start of the epidemic, reports Public Health France, 89,934 people have died from Covid-19 in hospital. Among them, 9 died in the last 24 hours, against 31 on Saturday and 14 last Sunday. Note, however, that the figures for the weekend, and particularly Sunday, are generally underestimated because of the nonworking day (there is then a catch-up on Monday).

3,744 contaminations have been identified in the last 24 hours, against 4,948 on Saturday and 4,706 a week ago, over the same period.