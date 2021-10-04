Covid-19 or seasonal disease: should you be tested at the first symptoms if you are vaccinated?

It is the return of the flu, colds, gastro … Autumn, the cooling of temperatures and with them, seasonal illnesses, the symptoms of which may suggest a Covid. So, when you are vaccinated, at what point should you decide to be tested? We take stock.

In ten days, free Covid tests will be over, for people who have not been vaccinated without a medical prescription. But vaccinated people still have the opportunity to get tested without paying a penny, just like minors. However, having recourse to the PCR or antigen test can make you hesitate, especially when you have a complete vaccination schedule.

The risk of catching the Covid persists

While many seasonal diseases are making a comeback, the symptoms can sometimes turn out to be similar to those of Covid-19: cough, headache, fever … It is then difficult to know what it is.

Because as the Ministry of Health reminds us: “Even when you are vaccinated, there is still a risk of catching the Covid if you are exposed to the virus (even if the disease will most often be less serious), and then transmit it (even if your contagiousness will also be reduced) “.





The opinion of the general practitioner

So, in case of symptoms, the first instinct is to go see a general practitioner. “Go consult first… then the doctors will decide whether to do a test or not! If there is any doubt, we test. It doesn’t cost much, it’s just a little unpleasant but it can avoid contaminations and save lives “, thus indicates to France 3 the doctor Jacques Batistoni.

Regarding people at risk, he specifies: “He must be tested quickly even if the symptoms are closer to nasopharyngitis, we must not take risks!”.

Symptoms in business?

Regarding symptomatic people in companies, the protocol published by the government recommends isolation and immediately contacting occupational medicine or asking the person showing symptoms to contact their attending physician. This protocol applies if the person does not show signs of severity in their symptoms. In the opposite case, it is obviously recommended to call the Samu.

The return of seasonal diseases

Fewer barrier gestures, more relaxation … This is what partly explains the arrival of flu, colds and other bronchiolitis. Only the wearing of a mask and the use of hydroalcoholic gel persist. the lack of immune stimulation is also involved. Winter diseases are on the rise. After a year of “hibernation”, tonsillitis, gastro, colds and flu are settling in according to general practitioners.

The best thing to do is respect barrier gestures. Indeed, 80% of germs are transmitted through touch indicates the National Institute of Prevention and Education for Health (INPES). It is therefore necessary to wash your hands regularly, cough into your elbow and wear a mask, warns Public Health France.