Covid-19: patient with “restless anus syndrome” after contracting the virus

A 77-year-old Japanese patient suffered from “restless anus syndrome” after contracting Covid-19. A syndrome reminiscent of restless legs, RLS, which causes its host a constant desire and need to move his legs.

The “restless anus syndrome”, a new consequence of Covid-19? On September 23, a 77-year-old Japanese patient contracted Covid-19. Following breathing difficulties, the septuagenarian was hospitalized for about twenty days, informs BMC Infectious Diseases, magazine in which the facts were reported.





The patient is sent home and returns to an almost normal life. Only, this Japanese quickly recognizes having difficulty falling asleep, and would have anal discomfort. The only way to relieve pain is to stay active. A syndrome reminiscent of restless legs, RLS, which causes its host a constant desire and need to move his legs.

“This case fulfilled 4 essential characteristics of RLS, the urge to move, worsening with rest, improving with exercise and worsening at night” details the article. RLS is a neurological disorder, so the syndrome could open up new research into the links between Covid-19 and the neuropsychiatric condition.