Covid-19: the European Medicines Agency validates a 3rd dose of vaccine for all adults

In a press release published on Monday, October 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) paved the way for a booster vaccination campaign for all people aged 18 and over. “Booster doses of Comirnaty may be considered for people aged 18 and over, at least six months after the second dose”, said the European regulator, referring to the trade name of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Decisions regarding third doses will be made by public health bodies at the national level”, added the regulator, leaving each country to decide whether or not a recall campaign concerning the entire adult population.

The EMA has also spoken out on people with severely weakened immune systems. Thus, the latter may be offered a new dose of vaccine against Covid, whether it is that developed by Pfizer / BioNTech or by Moderna, from 28 days after their previous one. Indeed, it has been established that two doses are sometimes not enough to produce enough antibodies in immunocompromised people, such as those who have had an organ donation.