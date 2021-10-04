Covid-19: what is the “restless anus syndrome” contracted by a patient in Japan?

A Japanese patient with Covid-19 suffered from “restless anus syndrome”. It would be a first.

A surprising consequence of the disease, to say the least. In Tokyo, a 77-year-old Japanese man said he suffered from “restless anus syndrome” after contracting Covid-19.

Hospitalized for about twenty days

Following breathing difficulties, the septuagenarian was hospitalized for about twenty days, informs BMC Infectious Diseases, magazine in which the facts were reported on September 23. If he returns to a normal life after leaving the hospital, he still admits having difficulty falling asleep. Indeed, the septuagenarian would feel a “anal discomfort“The only way for him to relieve the pain: to stay active.





Symptoms similar to those of “restless legs syndrome”

Indeed, this “restless anus syndrome” recalls that of restless legs, which causes in its host a constant desire and need to move his legs.

“This case fulfilled four essential characteristics of RLS, the urge to move, worsening with rest, improving with exercise and worsening at night.” “RLS is a neurological disorder, the syndrome could therefore open up new research on the links between Covid-19 and the neuropsychiatric state, specify our colleagues from La Dépêche du Midi.

BFM Infectious Diseases Review Says Restless Anus Syndrome Is New Evidence That the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is capable of spreading in the neurological sphere. The Japanese patient, meanwhile, was treated with an anti-anxiety drug (clonazepam) which provided relief from anal symptoms.