Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly puts pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

On the bench in Manchester United’s home draw against Everton (1-1), the Portuguese superstar showed his anger after the final whistle, muttering to himself in the Old Trafford tunnel . But according to former Red Devils defender Gary Neville, these quintuple Ballon d’Or mood swings could put pressure on his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





“I saw him come in and I can’t say I liked it. Is Cristiano upset when he’s not playing? Yes. Is Cristiano upset when he doesn’t score? Yes. Does Cristiano get mad when the team doesn’t win? Sure. […] Actions like this – and Cristiano is smart enough to know it – are going to put real pressure on the manager, more pressure than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under. I think this is something that needs to be managed over the next couple of months. Cristiano isn’t always going to score, he might not be playing every game. But I think if he goes like that, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on Solskjaer. There is no doubt that the discussions after the game were about the manager. He has this collection of players, but they don’t have that style of play, they don’t have this or that. He did not choose Ronaldo … “, he said at the microphone of Sky Sports.