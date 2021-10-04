Crucial week for the future of Stéphane Richard at the head of Orange

DECRYPTION – On October 6, the Paris Court of Appeal will rule in the Tapie trial, involving the group’s CEO.

Chance of the calendar: the death of Bernard Tapie, Sunday, comes less than a week before the long-awaited judgment, on October 6, of the Paris Court of Appeal in the sprawling trial that bears his name.

The disappearance of the businessman extinguishes the public action against him, but not against the other defendants. Among which Stéphane Richard, prosecuted for having validated, when he was chief of staff of the Minister of the Economy Christine Lagarde, the disputed arbitration in favor of Bernard Tapie – who had then received more than 400 million euros – in the Crédit Lyonnais affair.

Read alsoBernard Tapie: the Adidas-Crédit Lyonnais affair, a cluster bomb in the heart of the Republic

He was released at first instance in 2019, but the prosecution appealed, holding a sword of Damocles over the CEO of Orange for two more years. For thirteen years, the twists and turns of the Tapie affair have disrupted the life of Stéphane Richard and the game of renewing his mandates at the direction of the incumbent operator.

The boss of Orange has decided to take back control of