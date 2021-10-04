CryptoCheck study – What methods do the French use to invest in cryptocurrencies?

A study on French crypto-investors, by CryptoCheck

For the first time in France, a study provides a portrait of French crypto-investors. This study carried out by CryptoCheck in collaboration with Just mining and Cryptoast brings you many elements to better understand the local ecosystem and its community.

All data collected by CryptoCheck was collected from a panel of more than 3,000 cryptocurrency holders residing in France, via an online questionnaire available between July 30 and August 16, 2021.

In this second article, let’s focus on investment methods and the tools used by French crypto-investors.

Investment and analysis methods

Investment habits

First observation, more than 86% of French crypto-investors are fully autonomous about their decision-making in the field. Only a handful of people interviewed, 0.6% exactly, have recourse to the advice of a professional.

The famous acronym ” DYOR “, for ” Do Your Own Research “, that is to say ” Do your own research In French, thus takes on its full meaning and seems genuinely used by respondents.

Another notable feature, 45% of investors assure that they have resorted to the method of ” Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) ”. Particularly recommended for beginners, this strategy consists of buying an asset on a regular basis and spread over time.

This method makes it possible to smooth out its entry and exit points, and to no longer fear the volatility of financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies.

DCA has proven its worth for long-term investments, and with Bitcoin, its price history confirms that someone who has practiced DCA for at least 3 years is always a winner.

What analyzes before an investment?

In the world of cryptocurrencies, some give more importance to fundamental characteristics, while others judge only by technical analysis.

In France, 46% of crypto-investors combine the two elements to analyze the markets. For them, fundamental analysis is just as important as technical analysis in making a decision.

Individually, technical analysis far outweighs fundamental analysis. Thereby, 34.6% of respondents claim that they rely primarily on technical analysis, while only 14.5% believe it is more important to analyze the fundamentals.

Curiously, 5% of respondents say they invest blindly, that is to say without taking into account any technical or fundamental aspect of the cryptocurrency they are buying.

What analyzes are French crypto-investors based on? – Source: CryptoCheck

What are the most used tools?

The CryptoCheck study also notes how French crypto-investors are opening up to the world of cryptocurrencies.





The favorite platforms of the French

Without this being much of a surprise, centralized exchange platforms are the most popular among crypto-investors. With their ease of use and low costs, these platforms are used much more by the masses than decentralized platforms.

In France, Binance still leads the way and is used by almost 80% of respondents. Although the platform is in the sights of regulators around the world, the latter manages to retain its users and keeps a considerable lead over its competitors.

We find the startup SwissBorg in 2nd position, with 25% who use the services of the Swiss startup. Next is Coinbase with 24%, Kraken with 15%, Crypto.com with 9% and FTX with 6%.

Sadly, no platform based in France and holder of the status of Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) does not appear in this classification. French companies are not doing well and are still struggling to attract users in the face of the power of foreign competitors.

The platforms most used by French crypto-investors – Source: CryptoCheck

Devices and security

Regarding the security of their crypto-assets, theFrench investors bring a certain confidence to centralized platforms, but also to the blockchains themselves via staking.

Over 75% of respondents thus let their funds sleep on a centralized platform, or lock part of their cryptocurrency in protocols to generate interest through staking.

At last, 39.5% of crypto-investors also use physical wallets to secure their crypto-assets. The famous Ledger and Trezor wallets are the most popular.

