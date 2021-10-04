Death of a participant of the Marathon des Sables, victim of cardiac arrest

A French competitor in the Marathon des Sables died on Monday, the victim of cardiac arrest. The organizers of the 250 km race, contested over six days in the Moroccan desert, announced the news in a statement. Since its creation in 1986, this is the third time that a participant in the event has lost his life.
” This afternoon (Monday) at 5 p.m. GMT, a French participant of the 35th Marathon des Sables was uneasy in the heart of the dunes of Merzouga, specifies the document. The man, close to fifty, who had fulfilled all the medical requirements prior to the race, had successfully completed the first stage, without having recourse to the medical service. “
Forty-five minutes of resuscitation
” After his discomfort, he was immediately rescued by two other competing doctors, who triggered the SOS button on his beacon and began the cardiac massage protocol. The medical director of the event arrived at the scene in the following minutes by helicopter. […] After forty-five minutes of resuscitation, the medical team declared the death », Adds the press release.
The organization has decided to continue the race: “Continuing the adventure will also be an opportunity to pay tribute to this brother of the sands. “ A minute of silence will be observed before the start of the third stage.