Death of Bernard Tapie: his “son” Eric Di Meco collapses live

It is a disappearance that has hurt everyone and perhaps more particularly all lovers of OM. Bernard Tapie passed away on Sunday, October 3 after several years of fighting against cancer which broke out in September 2017. Years of a relentless fight against a disease which had become generalized and against which his son Stéphane will continue to fight. fight to advance research. A man of a thousand lives, the father of four is well known for having led Olympique de Marseille to the roof of Europe in the 90s.

Base man of the OM de Tapie, Eric Di Meco has experienced everything with the businessman who died at 78, from national and European successes, to scandals and relegation to the second division. Asked about the antennas of RMC, the radio channel where he officiates as a sports consultant, the 58-year-old former sportsman returned to his very strong relationship with Dominique’s husband. “I know that I was very lucky to meet this man there and to work with him “, he begins, before continuing: “There are men who are exceptional or extraordinary and he was one of them”.





I had been one of his sons, as they say in the locker room

Linked to the history of the Marseille club for life, the one who should know a very nice tribute to the Stade Vélodrome soon, had built a very strong relationship with Eric Di Meco. “I had been one of his sons, as they say in the locker room, but on the other hand I know that I had it by text at the end and we had a special affection for each other compared to what we went through “, he says, his voice charged, trembling and on the verge of tears. A situation decidedly very difficult to live for the great friend of Vincent Moscato who can not retain his emotion live and proves how close he was to the one who showed great courage to the end.