Delta variant: New Zealand could abandon the “zero Covid” strategy

For the first time since the start of the health crisis, New Zealand is reviewing its strategy to eliminate the virus which until then had largely preserved the archipelago from the pandemic. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted that the highly contagious Delta variant has now been a game-changer.

For months, the country has been protected from the pandemic, partly due to strict border measures that have allowed New Zealanders to enjoy near-normal lives. The archipelago of five million inhabitants has recorded only 27 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

But following the appearance in August of a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Auckland, containments had to be put in place. The two million inhabitants of the largest city in the country have been confined for seven weeks and the national confinement was not lifted until the beginning of September.

However, these measures were not enough. “Even with the long-term restrictions that we have imposed, we clearly have not reached level zero”, lamented Jacinda Ardern. If the New Zealand Prime Minister stressed that she would not immediately abandon her strategy to eliminate the Covid, she therefore announced that the confinement of Auckland would be relaxed despite a number of new cases which still does not decrease.