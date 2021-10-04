DEPECHE INFO. Death of Bernard Tapie: one of his doctors tells of his incredible courage in the face of pain

the essential

Jean-Marie Amodeo is an algologist at the Princess Grace Hospital Center in the Principality of Monaco. He and his service accompanied Bernard Tapie in his fight against the disease. This doctor specializing in the treatment of pain tells how the former president of the Olympique de Marseille refused any chemical treatment. Exclusive interview.

When was the last time you saw Bernard Tapie?

It was two months ago in Monaco. He was in tremendous pain. Everyone knows Bernard Tapie, charismatic and fighter, a real strength of character, a man who leaves no one indifferent. We saw it on the other side, as caregivers, and we found exactly the same person. He still had that “big mouth” that we all knew him to do and he kept it, even in the hospital. In a way, it was easier to heal him because you knew what to expect, because he was cash.

What did he tell you the first time?





He said to me: “Relieve me but I don’t want to take anything!” It was no secret that he refused to take any pain medication that could affect his faculties. He wanted to remain lucid until the end. He therefore preferred to benefit from targeted medical interventions to relieve his pain. That is to say cryotherapy (from my colleague Dr Brunner, head of the radiology department) or chili pepper treatments, for example. We could have relieved him but he refused any systemic treatment, infusions, codeine … He asked us to find a specific local solution. He did not want to take morphine again as he did three years ago.

“It was death that was afraid of Tapie”

Why did he refuse chemical pain medication?

He wanted to remain lucid and keep this freedom of choice on his destiny. He didn’t want a doctor or anyone else to decide for him his death, his final hours. He was exhausted but still incredibly strong and charismatic. Despite the ordeal, he wanted to keep a social life, to go see his friends, his family. He was leaving the hospital and going to visit his friends in a helicopter. Until the end, he fought. It is an extraordinary lesson in life.

Did he still have any hope of being cured anyway?

I think deep down he knew he was doomed even though he didn’t put words on it. He spoke easily of death, to exorcise it in a way. He wasn’t afraid. He never verbalized a sign of weakness. You could almost have said that it was death that feared Tapie.

What image will you keep of him?

The same as everyone else: that of a popular and charismatic man. He remained worthy to the end, true to what he was.

How did he talk about death?

Very rationally. He was quite detached on this subject. He was convinced there was no other way out. But once again, he absolutely wanted to enjoy his loved ones to the end, with the clearest mind possible.

And the last time you saw each other?

He gave me a pat on the shoulder, he said “Thank you doctor”. He also thanked the nurses, he had a nice little word for all the nursing staff. We had given him a treatment that was not toxic to save him a few quiet days. He left as he had arrived: discreetly.