Di Meco remembers his first tasty exchange with Tapie

In Rothen ignites, this Monday evening on RMC, Eric Di Meco remembered the very first time Bernard Tapie spoke to him at OM. And the funny phrase from the “Boss” to him.

The tears gave way to memories and little anecdotes, often crisp. Particularly affected, Sunday, by the disappearance of Bernard Tapie, Eric Di Meco spoke again on Monday about his relationship with the former president of OM, in Rothen ignites, on RMC. By recounting his first real discussion with his ex-boss, in the summer of 1988, after two years in exile.

“After my two loans (in Nancy then Martigues), I must not return to OM, and then it is Gérard Banide (Marseille coach from 1986 to 1988, editor’s note) who insists that I come to the Black Forest to do an internship, remembers the former defender. He said to me: ‘you do 15 days with us, I try you left back, and then if it does not go well you go back, we will let you free’. 15 days of madness. I did the crosses and I took them over with my head so much I wanted to play (laughs). “

“So Di Meco, it seems you got good at it?”

Satisfied with Di Meco’s progress and envy, Banide is keeping him in his squad for the rest of the summer preparation. The defender and his teammates are going to play a tournament in Auxerre, in which Josip Skoblar’s Hadjuk Split takes part. A moment which Tapie takes to visit the troops. “Bernard is coming for the first time since the start of the season, explains Di Meco. But he knew everything that was going on hour by hour during the camp, of course.”

Suffice to say that the “Boss” had been informed of the performance of the left side. “He had never spoken to me in my life, continues the consultant RMC Sport. He goes into the locker room, comes directly towards me, shaking my hand, and he says to me: ‘So Di Meco, it seems that you are become good? ‘ I looked at him, didn’t say anything like a jerk, and there you go … The first contact I had with him was this one. “

Many more will follow. Some warm, like after the coronation of 1993, others a little less. “I had teammates who were very close to him, who called him Bernard, who familiarized him with him and spoke regularly on the phone with him, said Eric Di Meco on Sunday. Me, I was a simple player in the workforce. was not a star. (…) But I was very lucky to meet this man and to work with him. Because there are men who are out of the ordinary and made him I was never one of his sons in the locker room. But I was texting him at the end. And we had a special affection for each other, for what we have. lived…”