Diablo 2 Resurrected: the essential mod to make it much more enjoyable (solo)

Diablo 2 Resurrected has retained all the charm of the game of yesteryear … And therefore, some of its less pleasant or downright dated aspects. An essential mod has just been released to make it more enjoyable and make your life easier (in single player mode).

Diablo 2 Resurrected but not necessarily improved

Diablo 2 Resurrected has captivated many players, both among those who had discovered it in its original version released in 2000 and newcomers to Diablo III wishing to rub shoulders with the rough, ruthless but highly addictive experience of its predecessor. It prevents that many points of the original experience retained by the remake can be frustrating, but it was without counting on the community of modders, hyperactive on the original game, and again at the rendezvous for this Resurrected version.

New mod for a better life

Posted this weekend, mod Singleplayer QOL (Quality of Life) Enhancements created by Zanderb25 has an ambitious but tasty goal in mind: to simplify your life when you play in single player mode for a less needlessly frustrating experience and increase your satisfaction with cleaning hundreds of mobs. Instead, judge the improvements made:





Quality of life changes :

Direct teleportation to town

Infinite stamina

Increased stacking capacity for Tomes (up to 200), Keys (up to 100) and Bullets / Arrows (up to 500)

Display of the level of the runes in their name (in the form “Name of the Rune (1)”, 1 being the level of the rune)

Display the level of objects (in the same way)

Balance changes :

No high level experience penalty

Simplified access to the secret level of the cow: no longer need the Leg of Wirst, only a key and the Tome of Identity

Respec recipe (Absolution token) changed to be simpler (Jewel + Tome of Identity)

The installation of the mod is obviously for now only possible the PC version of Diablo 2 Resurrected and the use of the mod, although technically compatible with the online mode, is only recommended for the single player mode where you play your game in your corner, it would not be reasonable to benefit from these advantages of simplifying the gameplay in multi.

It is totally not recommended to play Diablo 2 Resurrected online with this mod enabled since it could legitimately cause your ban if Blizzard detects its online usage, as it makes gameplay changes to the game.

