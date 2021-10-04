Blues coach Didier Deschamps expects “a fight” against Belgium, Thursday in the semifinals of the League of Nations, he said Monday, October 4, 2021, ensuring that the rivalry between the two nations was “healthy and sporty” despite “excess” after the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

The rivalry between France and Belgium, born of the victory of the Blues (1-0) at the World Cup in Russia, is it likely to be exacerbated Thursday on the ground?

Didier Deschamps: It’s not a negative term to say it’s going to be a fight. There is enough respect between Roberto Martinez (the coach of the Belgians) and me, and the players, some of whom play together in clubs. But there is an hour and a half on the field, there is a place in the final. There have been a lot of interpretations on hot statements. I can understand the reactions, the disappointment or whatever. There has always been a rivalry because it’s border, it’s the same with Spain or Italy. They had, in 2018, the possibility of being in the final, like us. It’s not Thursday’s game that will change anything. The rivalry has always been there, but it is healthy and sporty. Then there is everything that happened outside, the comments. There must have been excesses on both sides, because we are in the interpretations of hot words made just after happy or unhappy moments, which have certainly taken on too much importance.

Do you find that Belgium has progressed since the World Cup?

It has evolved too, they have six or seven players with over 100 caps, which have been there for a very long time. It is considered the best team in the world in the Fifa rankings, it is not for nothing. They have a very specific organization, young people who have stood out but a very experienced hard core, which makes this team one of the best in Europe and in the world, with significant offensive potential and defensive solidity which is here. They are a very, very beautiful generation who have not had the good fortune to experience success in competition.





What does the League of Nations represent in your mind?

It’s a title. Until then, there were only two (the Euro and the World Cup, editor’s note). We did everything to qualify, to have this place, now that we are there, there is a place in the final. This is one more title that you can put wherever you want on the scale. In the meantime, we will know a little more about the situation of our opponents behind us in qualifying for the World Cup. This competition should not be minimized, it came to replace the friendly matches which were of little interest. There are posters. We are well aware that we are there with a goal, and unlike other competitions, we are already in the semi-finals.